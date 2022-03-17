CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#GATEResult
Home » News » World » 'Unacceptable and Unforgivable': Russia Responds as Biden Calls Vladimir Putin A 'War Criminal'
1-MIN READ

'Unacceptable and Unforgivable': Russia Responds as Biden Calls Vladimir Putin A 'War Criminal'

President of Russia Vladimir Putin (AP)

President of Russia Vladimir Putin (AP)

Dmitry Peskov said that Russia believes that such rhetoric is unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state

US President Joe Biden’s reference to Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal" over his military operation in Ukraine is “unacceptable and unforgivable," the Kremlin said Wednesday.

“We believe such rhetoric to be unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world," said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the state news agencies TASS and Ria Novosti.

Peskov was responding to a question about an earlier comment made by Biden with regard to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters earlier Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 17, 2022, 12:57 IST