Undertaking Multiple Efforts to 'Redress' Kashmir Situation, Says Pakistan Army Chief
Pakistan has announced that it will observe August 14 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and August 15 as 'Black Day' after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to J&K.
File photo of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan has initiated multiple efforts to "redress" the situation in Kashmir and will support the Kashmiri people "whatever effort it takes," Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday.
Pakistan has announced that it will observe August 14 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and August 15 as 'Black Day' after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to
Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.
Government has initiated multiple efforts to redress Kashmir crisis, Bajwa said while celebrating Eid with the Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bagh sector.
Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as the desire for peace, he was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistani Army.
He said India was trying to shift the global attention away from Jammu and Kashmir to the LoC and Pakistan.
On the occasion of Eid, Bajwa said Islam teaches peace but also to sacrifice and stand for the truth.
We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, he said.
