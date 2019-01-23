LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Unfair Coverage': Trump Directs Spokeswoman 'Not to Bother' with Press Briefings

The last briefing where Sanders took questions from reporters was on December 18. On January 3, Trump himself made a surprise appearance — his first at the briefing room podium — to deliver a statement on border security, but took no questions.

AFP

Updated:January 23, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
'Unfair Coverage': Trump Directs Spokeswoman 'Not to Bother' with Press Briefings
File photo of President Donald Trump.
Washington: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has told his chief spokeswoman Sarah Sanders "not to bother" with formal media briefings in the White House, because journalists don't cover her fairly.

"The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the 'podium' much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely and inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press," Trump tweeted.

"I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!" The White House briefing room, a keystone of modern presidential messaging, has been largely abandoned under Trump.

Trump complains frequently about what he says is unfair coverage of his presidency. The dispute gets personal, with Trump and his aides occasionally insulting or reprimanding their most disliked journalists in public.

After Trump clashed angrily with CNN reporter Jim Acosta at a press conference in November, the White House briefly withdrew his credentials, before a court ordered them reinstated.

While the regular, formal briefings that were once a presidential staple have petered out, Sanders often meets with reporters in more impromptu settings. Trump also takes questions frequently, making him unusually accessible.

However, the occasions in the Oval Office or before boarding the Marine One helicopter tend to be hurried and less open to follow-up questions than a real press conference.


