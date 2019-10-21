Unfazed by Sanctions, China Issues Stinging Rebuke of US at Beijing Defense Forum
National Flags of United States of America (left) and People's Republic of China (right). (File image/ Reuters)
Beijing: China's defense minister is issuing a stinging rebuke of the US at a defense forum in Beijing, saying China wasn't fazed by sanctions, pressure and a "big stick policy."
Gen Wei Fenghe did not refer directly to the US in his opening remarks at the Xiangshan Forum. But he repeated phrases Beijing often says about Washington and its Western allies as part of what China considers an ongoing campaign to restrain its development.
Wei said China wouldn't accept or be intimidated by such an approach, which he extended to "long-arm jurisdiction," China's pejorative term for US sanctions on countries such as China, North Korea and Iran.
Wei's comments Monday come amid tensions between China and the US over a range of economic and security issues. (AP)
