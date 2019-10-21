Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Unfazed by Sanctions, China Issues Stinging Rebuke of US at Beijing Defense Forum

Wei said China wouldn't accept or be intimidated by such an approach, which he extended to 'long-arm jurisdiction', China's pejorative term for US sanctions on countries such as China, North Korea and Iran.

Associated Press

Updated:October 21, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Unfazed by Sanctions, China Issues Stinging Rebuke of US at Beijing Defense Forum
National Flags of United States of America (left) and People's Republic of China (right). (File image/ Reuters)

Beijing: China's defense minister is issuing a stinging rebuke of the US at a defense forum in Beijing, saying China wasn't fazed by sanctions, pressure and a "big stick policy."

Gen Wei Fenghe did not refer directly to the US in his opening remarks at the Xiangshan Forum. But he repeated phrases Beijing often says about Washington and its Western allies as part of what China considers an ongoing campaign to restrain its development.

Wei said China wouldn't accept or be intimidated by such an approach, which he extended to "long-arm jurisdiction," China's pejorative term for US sanctions on countries such as China, North Korea and Iran.

Wei's comments Monday come amid tensions between China and the US over a range of economic and security issues. (AP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram