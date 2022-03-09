State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
UNHCR Head Estimates 2.1 to 2.2 Million People Have Now Fled Ukraine

Refugees fleeing the military operation zone from the Mariupol area of Ukraine sit in a bus as they arrive at the border crossing in Veselo-Voznesenka, Russia, on March 7, 2022. (AP Photo)

The number of people fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion began has probably now reached 2.1-2.2 million people, the head of the United Nation’s refugee agency UNHCR said on Wednesday.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that “the time is now to try to help at the border", rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.

Grandi added that non-EU-member Moldova in particular was very vulnerable in the current situation.

March 09, 2022, 14:47 IST