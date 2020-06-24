WORLD

'Unilateral Provocation': China Says India Violated Consensus, Caused Galwan Valley Clash

The fighting at Galwan started after Indian troops dismantled a Chinese tent sent up close to the mouth of the Galwan river. (Representative image)

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
China's defence ministry said on Wednesday a border clash between China and India was caused by the Indian side.

The Indian actions violated a consensus between the two countries and were a unilateral provocation, the Chinese ministry said on its social media account.

