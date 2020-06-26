WORLD

Unilever to Stop US Advertising on Facebook and Twitter for Rest of Year

The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France. (Image: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files)

The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France. (Image: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files)

Unilever joins a growing advertising boycott against Facebook as part of the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign started by US civil rights groups after the death of George Floyd. The effort called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do more to stop hate speech.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 10:34 PM IST
Unilever PLC said on Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the U.S."

The consumer goods company, which owns brands like Dove Soap and Lipton tea, joins a growing advertising boycott against Facebook as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign started by U.S. civil rights groups after the death of George Floyd. The effort called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do more to stop hate speech.

"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary," Unilever said in a statement.

Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

