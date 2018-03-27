English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
United Nations Chief Criticises Myanmar Army Chief over Anti-rohingya Comments
General U Min Aung Hlaing, during a speech to a military gathering in Kachin State, referred to the ethnic Rohingya community as "Bengalis", according to a report in the Dhaka Tribune.
This photo comprises of portraits of some of the Rohingya Muslim women taken during an interview with The Associated Press. (AP)
United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed shock over Myanmar army chief's reported remarks that Rohingyas have nothing in common with the country's other ethnic groups, calling on the leaders to take a unified stance against incitement to hatred.
General U Min Aung Hlaing, during a speech to a military gathering in Kachin State, referred to the ethnic Rohingya community as "Bengalis", according to a report in the Dhaka Tribune.
The report quoted him as saying that the "Bengalis do not have any characteristics or culture in common with the ethnicities of Myanmar. The tensions (in Rakhine State) were fuelled because the 'Bengalis' demanded citizenship.
In a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman, Guterres expressed shock at the reports of remarks attributed to Hlaing.
The UN Chief urged "all leaders in Myanmar to take a unified stance against incitement to hatred and to promote communal harmony," the statement issued by Guterres's spokesperson said.
He said such leadership is critically needed to advance institutional measures to combat discrimination and implement the recommendations of the Rakhine Advisory Commission.
"The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of addressing the root causes of the violence and the responsibility of the Government of Myanmar to provide security and assistance to those in need," the statement said, adding that it is critical that conditions are put in place to ensure that the
Rohingya are able to return home voluntarily, in safety and in dignity.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been driven into neighbouring Bangladesh since last August in the wake of a military crackdown in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.
Also Watch
General U Min Aung Hlaing, during a speech to a military gathering in Kachin State, referred to the ethnic Rohingya community as "Bengalis", according to a report in the Dhaka Tribune.
The report quoted him as saying that the "Bengalis do not have any characteristics or culture in common with the ethnicities of Myanmar. The tensions (in Rakhine State) were fuelled because the 'Bengalis' demanded citizenship.
In a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman, Guterres expressed shock at the reports of remarks attributed to Hlaing.
The UN Chief urged "all leaders in Myanmar to take a unified stance against incitement to hatred and to promote communal harmony," the statement issued by Guterres's spokesperson said.
He said such leadership is critically needed to advance institutional measures to combat discrimination and implement the recommendations of the Rakhine Advisory Commission.
"The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of addressing the root causes of the violence and the responsibility of the Government of Myanmar to provide security and assistance to those in need," the statement said, adding that it is critical that conditions are put in place to ensure that the
Rohingya are able to return home voluntarily, in safety and in dignity.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been driven into neighbouring Bangladesh since last August in the wake of a military crackdown in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Set to Lose Captaincy, Faces Year-long Ban: Report
- Jeff Thomson Demands Life Bans for Steve Smith and 'Leadership Group'
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet