United Nations Security Council to Meet on Kashmir Today at China's Request: Report

The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan ally China, after India scrapped provisions of Article 370.

Reuters

Updated:December 17, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
File photo of the UN Security Council.

United Nations: The United Nations Security Council will meet at China’s request on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan ally China, after India scrapped provisions of Article 370.

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council... on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir,” China’s UN mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.

Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The region has long been a flashpoint in ties between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. The Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of Kashmir.

Another resolution also calls upon both sides to “refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation”.

