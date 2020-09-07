WORLD

United States Navy Searching For Missing Sailor In Arabian Sea

The United States Navy is searching for a sailor missing from one of its aircraft carriers, USS Nimitz, in the northern Arabian Sea, the U.S. 5th Fleet said on Sunday.

“USS Nimitz called man overboard at 6:47 pm local time on Sept 6 after personnel aboard the ship were unable to locate the Sailor following a shipwide search”, the statement on Twitter said.

The Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton were conducting search and rescue operations. The sailor’s name was withheld, in accordance with U.S. Navy Policy.

  • First Published: September 7, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
