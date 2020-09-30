US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: I don’t Want to Pay Tax, Says Trump as Biden Labels Him 'Clown', 'Worst President' America Has Ever Had

US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Joe Biden said that President Trump attempts to make everything into a racial “dog whistle” tonight, arguing that the President has “done virtually nothing” for African Americans during his time as president. During a prolonged segment on race, the two fought over who would handle issues of race, culminating in Biden calling Trump a racist. Asked why he would be better at tackling issues of race, Biden attacked Trump for equivocating on the racist right-wing rally in Charlottesville in 2017 with the protests in response and the fact that protesters outside the White House were forcibly moved earlier this year so the President could walk to a nearby church.
President Trump offered a frank defense of himself when questioned about new reporting on the minimal amount in income tax he’s paid: “I don’t want to pay tax," he said at the presidential debate 2020. It was a defense that amounted to Trump saying the tax loopholes for wealthy Americans are there to exploit — even if, at the same time, he tried to claim he’s paid “millions of dollars” in taxes in the first years of his presidency. It was a contradictory response, but one that seems to capture how Trump has sought to explain himself since The New York Times first reported details of his tax returns over the weekend. Trump has simultaneously sought to claim he was doing what everyone else was by avoiding taxes while also insisting he pays millions in taxes, which contradicts the Times reporting that he paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Somewhat surprisingly, Biden did not seem to grasp on to Trump’s answers for long, even though his campaign has made it a major issue over the past several days.
There was no handshake as the two men took the stage and while this was due to Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting symbolized the bitterness engulfing the country in the
Sep 30, 2020 8:08 AM (IST)
Widespread Voting By Mail Represents 'Fraud': Trump | Trump reiterated that the widespread voting by mail in this year’s elections would represent a “fraud,” even though there is no evidence for that. The president claimed Americans may not know the results of the election for “months,” although election officials of both parties have not echoed that concern. Biden responded, “He’s just afraid of counting the votes.”
Sep 30, 2020 8:07 AM (IST)
The Final Segment is on Election Integrity | The final portion is on election integrity, and Biden focused his answer on encouraging Americans to vote. Biden referenced Trump’s attacks on voting by mail, which the president has claimed (without evidence) will be vulnerable to widespread fraud. Biden noted Trump himself has voted by mail in recent years, saying, “He sits behind the Resolute Desk and sends his ballot to Florida.”
Sep 30, 2020 8:03 AM (IST)
Biden's Climate Change Proposals Would Cause Economic Catastrophe | Trump attacked Biden for his climate policies, claiming his proposals would cause economic catastrophe. When asked whether he supported the Green New Deal, Biden said he did not because he has his own climate plan. “I support the Biden plan that I put forward, which is different than what he calls the radical Green New Deal,” Biden said.
Sep 30, 2020 7:57 AM (IST)
Debate Shifts to Climate Change, Moderator Asks About California Fires | The debate shifted toward climate change, with moderator Chris Wallace asking the two candidates about the recent devastating wildfires along the west coast. Trump echoed past comments blaming the fires on poor forest management, even though climate experts say the fires are primarily driven by record levels of drought and heat, which have been attributed to climate change
Sep 30, 2020 7:56 AM (IST)
Biden Criticizes Trump Over Reports Where he Calls Fallen American Soldiers as 'Suckers', 'losers' | Biden criticized Trump over reports that he described fallen American soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.” Biden noted that his late son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, served in Iraq for a year and received the Bronze Star.
Trump responded by dismissing the memory of Biden’s son, telling his opponent, “I don’t know Beau; I know Hunter.” Biden responded Hunter, like many Americans, had struggled with drug abuse, and he said he was proud of his son for working to overcome his addiction.
Sep 30, 2020 7:52 AM (IST)
Trump Has Done Nothing for Black Americans: Biden On Recent Anti-racism Protests | Joe Biden said that President Trump attempts to make everything into a racial “dog whistle” tonight, arguing that the President has done virtually nothing for African Americans during his time as president. During a prolonged segment on race, the two fought over who would handle issues of race, culminating in Biden calling Trump a 'racist'.
Sep 30, 2020 7:48 AM (IST)
Trump on Coronavirus Pandemic | Trump retorted to Biden's statement, "You could never have done the job we did” and citing the Obama administration’s handling of the swine flu. “We got the gowns. We got the masks. We made the ventilators. You wouldn’t have made ventilators. And now we’re weeks away from a vaccine. We’re doing therapeutics already. Fewer people are dying,” Trump said, blaming China for the virus and bad press. “I’ll tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job that we did. You don’t have it in your blood,” Trump added.
Sep 30, 2020 7:47 AM (IST)
Biden On Coronavirus Pandemic | Biden pointed to the staggering number of Americans who have died or contracted coronavirus since the pandemic reached US shores. “When he was presented with that number, (Trump) said, ‘It is what it is.’ Well, it is what it is because you are who you are. That’s why it is. The President has no plan. He hasn’t laid out anything. He knew all the way back in February how serious this … was,” Biden said, referencing Trump’s interviews with journalist Bob Woodward in which he indicated he wanted to play the coronavirus down in order not to create national panic. “You don’t panic. He panicked,” Biden added.
Sep 30, 2020 7:41 AM (IST)
Federal Employees' Racial Sensitivity Traninings are 'Racist', Says Trump | Trump was asked about his efforts to block federal employees from receiving racial sensitivity training. The president argued such trainings are “racist” and teach people to “hate our country.” Trump then pressed Biden on whether he believed in “law and order,” which has become one of the president’s rallying cries in recent weeks.
Sep 30, 2020 7:38 AM (IST)
Biden Responds to Trump's Attacks on his Son: "This is not about my family" | It took about 45 minutes for President Trump to raise an issue his advisers said he was itching to bring up: Hunter Biden. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the former vice president and his son acted corruptly in Ukraine.
Sep 30, 2020 7:35 AM (IST)
Trump Criticizes Biden Over 1994 Crime Bill | Trump criticized Biden for his role in crafting the 1994 crime bill, an odd departure from the president’s recent attacks on Biden for allegedly being soft on crime. Biden responded by addressing the recent anti-racism protests and said, “Violence in response is never appropriate. Never appropriate. Peaceful protest is. Violence is never appropriate.”
Sep 30, 2020 7:32 AM (IST)
"I Don't Want to Pay Tax", Says Trump on NYT Report on his Taxes | President Trump offered a defense of himself when questioned about new reporting on the minimal amount in income tax he’s paid: “I don’t want to pay tax.” It was a defense that amounted to Trump saying the tax loopholes for wealthy Americans are there to exploit — even if, at the same time, he tried to claim he’s paid “millions of dollars” in taxes in the first years of his presidency, CNN reported.
Sep 30, 2020 7:29 AM (IST)
Trump Attacks Biden's Son Over Business Dealings in Ukraine | Trump attacked Biden’s son, Hunter, for his business dealings in Ukraine, which became a target of Republican ire during the impeachment inquiry. Biden tried to redirect the conversation back to the coronavirus pandemic, saying this was about every American family, not his family. As Trump repeatedly tried to interject and attack his opponent, Biden said, “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown -- excuse me, this person.”
Sep 30, 2020 7:26 AM (IST)
"People Want to Hear What I Have to Say": Trump Defends Packed Rallies Amid Pandemic | President Donald Trump defended his large rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s smaller events that largely follow guidelines on gatherings from states and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Asked why he holds big rallies, Trump said, “Because people want to hear what I have to say,” boasting about crowds of “25 — 35,000 people.”
Sep 30, 2020 7:24 AM (IST)
Biden Accuses Trump of Failing Small Businesses | Biden accused Trump of failing to help small American businesses that are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat argued the country is seeing a K-shaped economic recovery from the pandemic, meaning the wealthiest Americans are benefitting while average Americans are struggling. Trump defended his response to the pandemic, at one point defensively saying, “I’m the one that brought back football.”
Sep 30, 2020 7:21 AM (IST)
Biden Talks for Around 13 Mins in First Half Hour | After the first half hour of a contentious debate, former vice president Joe Biden is leading slightly in speaking time with more than 13 minutes.While Trump talked for around 12 minutes.
Biden released his latest tax returns hours before the first general election debate, and two days after The New York Times reported that President Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016
Sep 30, 2020 7:17 AM (IST)
"Do you Believe for a Moment" What Trump has Said on Coronavirus?: Biden to US Citizen | Joe Biden asked the American people whether they trust President Trump about coronavirus, noting that the President told journalist Bob Woodward in February that he downplayed the virus. “Do you believe for a moment what he’s telling you, in light of all the lies, he’s told you about the whole issue relating to Covid,” Biden said, looking straight into the camera. “He still hasn’t even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, knew how dangerous it was going to be back in February, and he didn’t even tell you.” CNN reported.
Sep 30, 2020 7:14 AM (IST)
Trump Gets Into Tense Exchange with Moderator Chris Wallace | President Trump got into a tense exchange with moderator Chris Wallace at the top of tonight's debate as Wallace attempted to ask the President about his health care plan.
Sep 30, 2020 7:12 AM (IST)
Trump, Biden Meet in Ohio for 1st Debate | President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are meeting in their first debate in a presidential election year marked by extraordinary turmoil. With the election 35 days away and early votes already being cast in some states, Biden has kept a lead over the Republican president in most national polls. While debates have not significantly shaken up the election in recent years.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden branded President Donald Trump a liar and told him to "shut up" as the pair clashed in a bad-tempered start to their first televised US Presidential debate. "The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar," Biden said. Tension was palpable from the opening minutes, with the pair interrupting each other repeatedly, leading Biden to lash out at one point: "Will you shut up, man!"
Trump and Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The two candidates entered the stage at the same time and smiled as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News explained they would not shake hands. "How you doing, man?" Biden said, extending his arms towards Trump. The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience due to the pandemic, was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. It was the first of three scheduled debates.
Organizers said there were about 80 people in the audience, including the candidates’ family members, their guests, campaign staff, hosts, health and security officials and journalists. Trump's guests included first lady Melania Trump, sons Eric and Donald Jr., daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and such allies as U.S. Representative Jim Jordan and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Biden's wife Jill sat in Biden's section.
With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes were enormous as the two White House candidates took the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.
Biden, 77, has held a consistent lead over Trump, 74, in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a closer contest.
The debate, beginning at 9 pm EDT (0100 GMT on Wednesday) was due to be divided into six segments: the records of Trump and Biden, the Supreme Court, the pandemic, the economy, election integrity and "race and violence" in U.S. cities.