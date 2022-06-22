Universal Beijing Resort to Reopen on June 25 as Covid Cases Drop

The Universal Beijing Resort said on Wednesday it will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months as the Chinese capital city was battling with COVID-19 cases.

The resort said on its official WeChat account that after it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times.

Earlier on Tuesday, Beijing reported five new local COVID-19 cases as of 3 pm, a local health official said.

Out of the five cases, three were already isolated for medical observation before confirmation of their infection, and two were found during community screening, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

