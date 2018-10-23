English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
University of Utah Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Church
Melvin Rowland reportedly shot a female student outside a dormitory on campus just before 10am. Authorities said the woman had a relationship with the shooter.
Salt Lake City (US): A man suspected of shooting and killing a University of Utah student was found dead early on Tuesday inside a church about three hours after the incident that closed down the campus, according to a broadcast report.
The female student was shot outside a dormitory on campus just before 10am (local time) and was not immediately identified. But authorities said she had had a relationship with the shooter, identified as Melvin Rowland.
Police followed Rowland into a church after he was seen at about 1am (local time), University of Utah Police Lt Brian Wahlin told KUTV. Wahlin said Rowland's body was found inside the church.
The University of Utah also tweeted that Rowland had been located and was "no longer a threat." The female student's body was found in a car near the university's medical towers, Wahlin said earlier.
"It was really scary to look out the window and see. I saw 15 to 20 police officers right where we're standing right now," Tyler Olsen, a student who lives in family housing near the shooting scene, told the Deseret News. "I mean, you're in your home, but nowhere feels safe in that moment."
Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of Chenwei Guo, whose parents live in Beijing and were devastated over the death of their only son at age 23.
