Unlimited Canada-India Flights Soon, PM Justin Trudeau Says This Will Facilitate Trade & Investment

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced an agreement that will allow an unlimited number of flights between Canada and India. Trudeau said that the decision will facilitate trade and investment between Canada and India.

“Today, we are announcing an agreement between Canada and India that will allow an unlimited number of flights between our two countries… it will facilitate trade and investment between Canada and India,” said Trudeau who is in Bali ahead of G20 summit.

Air India and Air Canada have 29 non-stop flights a week between Canada and Delhi, according to a report by Business Standard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will be on a two-day visit to Indonesia where he will participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit and lay out India’s perspective on addressing key global challenges in areas of health, economic recovery, energy and food security.

The summit of the world’s biggest economies on November 15 and 16 assumes significance for New Delhi as it will see handing over of the G-20 presidency to India by Indonesia at the closing ceremony of the annual gathering.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Between them, they account for over 80 per cent of global GDP and 75 per cent of international trade.

