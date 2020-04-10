WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

UNSC Recognises Covid-19 Pandemic as Security Threat, Chief Guterres Says Terrorists May Use it to Strike

File photo of the United Nations Security Council. (Reuters)

File photo of the United Nations Security Council. (Reuters)

“This is the fight of a generation — and the raison d’être of (the reason for) the United Nations itself,” said Secretary-General Antonio Guterre.

  • Agencies New york
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Share this:

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the UN Security Council on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening international peace and security — “potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease.”

The UN’s most powerful body, which has been silent on COVID-19 since it started circling the globe sickening and killing tens of thousands, issued its first brief press statement after the closed meeting.

It recognised the pandemic as a security threat and expressed “support for all efforts of the secretary-general concerning the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to conflict-affected countries and recalled the need for unity and solidarity with all those affected".

Guterres, who called for a cease-fire for all global conflicts on March 23, said the crisis has “hindered international, regional and national conflict resolution efforts, exactly when they are needed most.”

He cited other pressing risks to global security from the pandemic: terrorists seeing an opportunity to strike, groups seeing how a biological terrorist attack might unfold, the erosion of trust in public institutions, economic instability, political tensions from postponing elections or referenda, uncertainty sparking further division and turmoil in some countries, and COVID-19 “triggering or exacerbating various human rights challenges".

The secretary-general reiterated that the United Nations faces “its gravest test” since the organization was founded 75 years ago from the pandemic and concluded saying: “This is the fight of a generation — and the raison d’être of (the reason for) the United Nations itself.”

Guterres spoke by video conference at a closed council meeting on COVID-19’s impact on the council’s mandate, which is the preservation of international peace and security. It was the first discussion by its 15 ambassadors on the pandemic. While the meeting was closed, the UN spokesman released Guterres’ briefing and a number of ambassadors released their remarks to the media.

The UN chief said the engagement of the Security Council will be “critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He added that “a signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time.”

Diplomats said the Security Council was initially blocked from issuing a statement or adopting a resolution by US insistence that the origin of the virus in China or Wuhan be included, which China objected to, but Belgium’s UN Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, an elected council member, said that was not mentioned on Thursday.

He and the nine other elected council members had been pressing for a meeting and succeeded in getting the secretary-general to brief on Thursday.

According to diplomats, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump agreed to organize a video conference of leaders of the five permanent council members, also including China, Russia and Britain, and France wanted that before a council meeting, but it couldn’t be arranged.

Meanwhile, the 10 elected members had been pressing for a council meeting and briefing from Guterres — and they had the nine votes needed for it to happen on Thursday.

Pecsteen de Buytswerve said even though the press statement from the council was “very minimal” it is an expression of support for the secretary-general and his call for peace and a cease-fire “and that’s the most important thing at this stage.”

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,152,323

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,604,718

    +1,066

  • Cured/Discharged

    356,660

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,735

    +42
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres