1-MIN READ

UNSC to Hold Emergency Meet on Afghanistan on Monday, Guterres to Brief on Latest Situation

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres addresses the media. (Image: Reuters)

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Afghanistan Monday (10 am EDT: 7:30 PM IST) at the request of Estonia and Norway.

Council diplomats said Sunday that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members on the latest situation following the Taliban takeover of the capital, Kabul.

The U.N. chief on Friday had urged the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war.

He also said he is “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.

first published:August 16, 2021, 01:07 IST