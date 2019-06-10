Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Up to Two Million Syrians Might Flee to Turkey if Conflict Intensifies: UN

Syria's Russian-backed military has been pressing an assault on rebels in their last major stronghold, with air attacks and ground battles, that have already forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.

Reuters

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Up to Two Million Syrians Might Flee to Turkey if Conflict Intensifies: UN
A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian refugees cross into Turkey (Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...
Geneva: Up to 2 million refugees could flee to Turkey if fighting intensifies in northwestern Syria, as aid funds run dangerously low, the United Nations said on Monday.

Syria's Russian-backed military has been pressing an assault on rebels in their last major stronghold, with air attacks and ground battles, that have already forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.

"Our fear is if this continues, and if the numbers continue soaring, and if the conflict intensifies, then we could see really hundreds of thousands, a million or two, heading towards the borders with Turkey," the U.N. Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Panos Moumtzis, said.

The onslaught since late April, focused mostly on southern parts of Idlib province and adjacent parts of Hama and Latakia, marks the most intense conflict between President Bashar al-Assad and his insurgent enemies since last summer.

Moumtzis told Reuters in Geneva that the situation was deteriorating and a deal between Russia and Turkey, to deescalate the fighting, was effectively no longer in place.

"We see an offense that is really targeting, with an impact, on hospitals and schools in civilian areas and in populated and urban areas, which really should not be happening according to the international humanitarian law," Moumtzis said.

Aid organisations have been encouraged to share their locations with the warring parties to avoid being hit. But after repeated air strikes on hospitals, many aid workers distrust such requests, Moumtzis said.

"Whatever has been happening is a catastrophe. For the sake of humanity, there has to be an intervention," he said. "A few months ago, we asked to make sure that this nightmare scenario does not take place. Actually, it's unfolding in front of our own eyes as we speak."

The U.N. appealed for $3.3 billion to cover humanitarian work within Syria this year, and despite generous pledges, it has so far received only $500 million, leaving the aid effort surviving "hand-to-mouth", Moumtzis said.
