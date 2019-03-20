English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Student Stabs Professor to Death for Planning ‘Un-Islamic’ College Party Involving Girls
The attacker was wrestled to the ground by students present at the party rehearsal but they could not save Hameed, who died of his wounds after being taken to a local hospital, college principal said.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Lahore: A student stabbed a college professor to death on Wednesday in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, apparently because he felt that a planned party that women were going to be involved with would be un-Islamic, a police official said.
Khalid Hameed, an English professor at the Government Sadiq Egerton College in Bahawalpur, was preparing for the farewell party when one of his students attacked him with a dagger, police said.
"Apparently, the accused has no link to any religious group but we are investigating about his past and the reasons behind his mindset," local police official Farhan Hussain said. He added that the motive given by the alleged attacker was Hameed's decision to hold the party.
The student, Khateeb Hussain, was in police custody and was being charged with murder, police said.
The attacker was wrestled to the ground by students present at the party rehearsal but they could not save Hameed, who died of his wounds after being taken to a local hospital, college principal Wali Muhammad told Reuters.
Egerton College is one of few institutions in Pakistan with a majority female student population, with 4,000 women attending alongside 2,000 male students, Muhammad said. The dead professor had been due to retire in four months.
Religion and gender are sensitive topics in Pakistan, where women's rights are often described as un-Islamic by right-wing religious groups.
Last year, a school principal was shot and killed after reprimanding a student for missing classes to attend a protest organised by an ultra-right wing Islamist group. The student equated the teacher's words with blasphemy, police said.
This month, a women's march was condemned by the country's religious right and its organisers were threatened with rape and death for publicly demonstrating against taboo topics such as sexual harassment and the demonisation of divorce, and for calling out men for not doing housework.
A Thomson Reuters Foundation poll found Pakistan to be the sixth most dangerous country for women in 2018.
Khalid Hameed, an English professor at the Government Sadiq Egerton College in Bahawalpur, was preparing for the farewell party when one of his students attacked him with a dagger, police said.
"Apparently, the accused has no link to any religious group but we are investigating about his past and the reasons behind his mindset," local police official Farhan Hussain said. He added that the motive given by the alleged attacker was Hameed's decision to hold the party.
The student, Khateeb Hussain, was in police custody and was being charged with murder, police said.
The attacker was wrestled to the ground by students present at the party rehearsal but they could not save Hameed, who died of his wounds after being taken to a local hospital, college principal Wali Muhammad told Reuters.
Egerton College is one of few institutions in Pakistan with a majority female student population, with 4,000 women attending alongside 2,000 male students, Muhammad said. The dead professor had been due to retire in four months.
Religion and gender are sensitive topics in Pakistan, where women's rights are often described as un-Islamic by right-wing religious groups.
Last year, a school principal was shot and killed after reprimanding a student for missing classes to attend a protest organised by an ultra-right wing Islamist group. The student equated the teacher's words with blasphemy, police said.
This month, a women's march was condemned by the country's religious right and its organisers were threatened with rape and death for publicly demonstrating against taboo topics such as sexual harassment and the demonisation of divorce, and for calling out men for not doing housework.
A Thomson Reuters Foundation poll found Pakistan to be the sixth most dangerous country for women in 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
- Ranbir-Alia's Romantic Dance Performance, Hasan Minhaj Compares PM Modi to Trump
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt Light Up the Screen
- Vivo X27 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Announced
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results