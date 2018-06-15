English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Upset Over Being Served Salad for Dinner, 12-Year-Old Calls 911 in Canada
Police used the incident to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the right reasons to call 911.
Photo for representation. (AFP Relaxnews/ gpointstudio/ Istock.com)
New Delhi: A 911 emergency call from a 12-year-old to complain about being served salad for dinner left police officers in Canada amused.
According to NDTV, police in Nova Scotia revealed they received a call on Tuesday night from a child who complained that their parent served them salad for dinner, which they disliked.
While on their way to respond to the bizarre (but unnecessary) call, cops received another call from the disgruntled minor, asking when they would arrive. The caller expressed their hatred for salad one more time.
Police used the incident to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the right reasons to call 911.
“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” a statement from Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
“The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies.”
However, calling 911 for trivial matters is restricted not just to children.
A woman, also from Canada, recently dialled 911 police on a restaurant for delaying her order.
The 31-year-old woman from Ontario was dining with her son when she called cops because her pizza was not prepared on time. Not sure about pizza, but she was served a lesson by cops on the appropriate use of emergency helplines.
In other bizarre 911 calls, a five-year-old from Mississippi called police last Christmas to prevent the Grinch from stealing Christmas after reading ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’.
Also Watch
According to NDTV, police in Nova Scotia revealed they received a call on Tuesday night from a child who complained that their parent served them salad for dinner, which they disliked.
While on their way to respond to the bizarre (but unnecessary) call, cops received another call from the disgruntled minor, asking when they would arrive. The caller expressed their hatred for salad one more time.
Police used the incident to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the right reasons to call 911.
“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” a statement from Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
“The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies.”
However, calling 911 for trivial matters is restricted not just to children.
A woman, also from Canada, recently dialled 911 police on a restaurant for delaying her order.
The 31-year-old woman from Ontario was dining with her son when she called cops because her pizza was not prepared on time. Not sure about pizza, but she was served a lesson by cops on the appropriate use of emergency helplines.
In other bizarre 911 calls, a five-year-old from Mississippi called police last Christmas to prevent the Grinch from stealing Christmas after reading ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi, Khushi & Anshula Kapoor's London Selfie is Breaking the Internet; See Photo
- Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- Messi, the Superstar Illuminating a Small Russian Town
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor