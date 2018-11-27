English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upto 80% Chance of El Nino in Next 3 Months, Says UN
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) noted that the impending El Nino is not expected to be as powerful as the 2015-2016 event that was linked to droughts, floods and coral bleaching.
A farmer works in an irrigated field near the village of Botor, Somaliland April 16, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. (Reuters)
Geneva: There is a 75 to 80 percent chance of a moderate El Nino event forming in the next three months, possibly impacting weather patterns in several regions, the UN said Tuesday.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) noted that the impending El Nino is not expected to be as powerful as the 2015-2016 event that was linked to droughts, floods and coral bleaching.
But, it "can still significantly affect rainfall and temperature patterns in many regions, with important consequences to agricultural and food security sectors... and public health," the head of WMO's climate prediction branch, Maxx Dilley, said in a statement.
"It may combine with long-term climate change to boost 2019 global temperatures," he added.
El Nino is triggered by periodic warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It typically emerges every three to seven years.
WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis was asked to respond to US President Donald Trump's assertion that he doesn't believe his own government's report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.
Without criticising Trump directly, Nullis insisted the report's findings could not be casually dismissed.
"It's a federally mandated report and it's 13 agencies. It's hundreds of scientists so it's not just a couple of scientists seating in a backroom somewhere with a computer. It's a very detailed assessment based on the best available science," she told reporters in Geneva.
The report by the National Climate Assessment said there will be hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change "without substantial and sustained global mitigation".
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) noted that the impending El Nino is not expected to be as powerful as the 2015-2016 event that was linked to droughts, floods and coral bleaching.
But, it "can still significantly affect rainfall and temperature patterns in many regions, with important consequences to agricultural and food security sectors... and public health," the head of WMO's climate prediction branch, Maxx Dilley, said in a statement.
"It may combine with long-term climate change to boost 2019 global temperatures," he added.
El Nino is triggered by periodic warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It typically emerges every three to seven years.
WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis was asked to respond to US President Donald Trump's assertion that he doesn't believe his own government's report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.
Without criticising Trump directly, Nullis insisted the report's findings could not be casually dismissed.
"It's a federally mandated report and it's 13 agencies. It's hundreds of scientists so it's not just a couple of scientists seating in a backroom somewhere with a computer. It's a very detailed assessment based on the best available science," she told reporters in Geneva.
The report by the National Climate Assessment said there will be hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change "without substantial and sustained global mitigation".
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Armed With Home Advantage, India Look to End 43-year Hockey World Cup Itch
- Sushmita Sen's Birthday Pictures With Her 'Life' Rohman Shawl Are All Things Love; See Here
- Malaika Finds Arjun's Appearance on Koffee With Karan 'Hot', Says 'Loved Every Bit of It'
- Are you Suffering from Hair Loss? Follow these Simple Tips to Get Rid of the Problem
- Chef José Andrés, Trump Critic and Humanitarian, Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize