Uranium Detected in Package at UK's Heathrow Airport, Cops Say Contaminated Material Originated from Pak

UK’s counter-terrorism police have launched an investigation after Border Force officials seized material containing uranium at Heathrow airport.

Commander Richard Smith said the amount of contaminated material “was extremely small" and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public.

The Uranium was discovered on 29 December on a passenger flight that arrived from Oman, The Sun reported.

“We can confirm officers from the Met’s counter-terrorism command were contacted by Border Force colleagues at Heathrow after a very small amount of contaminated material was identified after routine screening within a package incoming to the UK on 29 December 2022,” a government spokesperson said.

The package likely reached the UK from Pakistan and was destined for an Iranian business with premises in the UK. It was identified as being contaminated with uranium, the force said, and no arrests have been made.

The forensics team has spent days investigating the shipment which was spotted as it was moved to a freight shed owned by handling firm Swissport, the report said.

They said that officials are working with partner agencies to investigate and ensure there is no risk to the public.

British media reported that the investigation is focusing on a company based in Iran which also has a UK address. Security officials are treating the package with the “seriousness it deserves”.

“The good news is the system worked and it has been interdicted. Uranium can give off very high levels of poisonous radiation. It could be used in a dirty bomb,” De Bretton-Gordon, an expert on chemical weapons said.

Uranium is a metal that exists naturally in the earth, but is harmful to humans because it is an essential nuclear element.

