Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
'Uranium Particles' Detected at Undeclared Site in Iran, Says Nuclear Watchdog

The report from the watchdog says it detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.

AFP

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
'Uranium Particles' Detected at Undeclared Site in Iran, Says Nuclear Watchdog
Representational Image. (Reuters)

Vienna: The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said it had detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran in its latest report on the country's nuclear programme issued on Monday.

The report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by AFP, says: "The agency detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency."

