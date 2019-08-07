Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Urgent Need' for Dialogue to Avoid Potential Military Escalation in South Asia, Says US

Pakistan expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and downgraded the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's 'unilateral and illegal' move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Urgent Need' for Dialogue to Avoid Potential Military Escalation in South Asia, Says US
PM Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Washington: There is an "urgent need" for dialogue among all actors to reduce tensions and to avoid a potential military escalation in South Asia, the US said on Wednesday, hours after Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded its diplomatic ties.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and downgraded the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is urgent need for dialogue among all actors to reduce tensions and to avoid the potential for military escalation," a senior Trump Administration official told PTI in response to a question on the developments in South Asia.

"The United States would welcome improved relations between India and Pakistan, and we will continue to support efforts that reduce tensions and create an environment conducive for a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official also said that the Indian government "did not consult or inform the US government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status."

"The US calls for calm and restraint on all sides, noting the history of violence and conflict in the region," the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram