'Urgent Need' for Dialogue to Avoid Potential Military Escalation in South Asia, Says US

Washington: There is an "urgent need" for dialogue among all actors to reduce tensions and to avoid a potential military escalation in South Asia, the US said on Wednesday, hours after Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded its diplomatic ties.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and downgraded the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is urgent need for dialogue among all actors to reduce tensions and to avoid the potential for military escalation," a senior Trump Administration official told PTI in response to a question on the developments in South Asia.

"The United States would welcome improved relations between India and Pakistan, and we will continue to support efforts that reduce tensions and create an environment conducive for a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official also said that the Indian government "did not consult or inform the US government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status."

"The US calls for calm and restraint on all sides, noting the history of violence and conflict in the region," the official added.

