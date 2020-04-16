WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Urgent Need for 'Extraordinary' Measures to Contain Economic Damage due to Covid-19: US Treasury Secretary

File photo of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Reuters)

File photo of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Reuters)

Poor nations are especially vulnerable, and the US official offered support for the emergency lending by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
Share this:

Governments around the world must take "extraordinary" measures to contain the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

Poor nations are especially vulnerable, and the US official offered support for the emergency lending by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"With most projections pointing toward a deep but brief shock, there is an urgent need for all members to deploy extraordinary fiscal and monetary actions to contain the fallout of the outbreak and limit long-term damage to economies, laying the foundation for a strong recovery," Mnuchin said in his statement to virtual meetings of the two lending organizations.

In addition, "we must all stand ready to accelerate and expand our policy actions if needed as circumstances evolve".

The US government has rushed out more than $2 trillion in support and lending for the hardest hit industries like airlines, and the IMF estimates the world's biggest economies have pumped $8 trillion into the economy.

But, Mnuchin said, "Low-income countries will face extraordinary needs in this crisis."

Even after the Group of 20 nations endorsed a debt payment standstill for the 76 poorest nations, he said IMF and World Bank emergency financing will be critical to helping those nations and expressed support for the moves the Washington-based crisis lenders have taken to deploy aid quickly.

The US government is "currently exploring" making a contribution to two of the emergency funds that rely on member donations to provide grants and low-cost loans to the poorest countries.

"This robust response by the IMF and World Bank Group would not be possible without the committed support of its shareholders," Mnuchin said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,417,598

    +38,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,081,969

    +70,244*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,884

    +24,888*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,487

    +7,337*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres