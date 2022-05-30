US Abortion Law: Remove Apps that Could Track Women Seeking Abortion, Democrats Tell Google, Apple

A group of Democratic lawmakers has written to tech giants Google and Apple to urge them to remove apps that may be used to track if a woman has expressed interest in having an abortion.

As thousands of Americans took part in protests in May to decry the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of the law that made abortion legal in the country, in the letter, it was claimed that the information collected by such apps could make such women potential targets.

The letter addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai was signed by Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

It reads: “We urge you to ensure that apps on the Google Play Store do not employ data practices that threaten the wellbeing of individuals seeking abortion services.”

Similarly, the other letter, sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook, reads: “We are concerned that anti-abortion prosecutors and other actors will attempt to access and leverage personal information—including data regarding location, online activity, health, and biometrics—in ways that threaten the wellbeing of those exercising their right to choose.”

“The App Store should prohibit apps available for download from engaging in data practices that may victimize individuals who seek or have sought abortion services,” it added.

The letter to Cook also included that available apps must be required by App Store regulations to ban and protect against data practises that endanger people seeking abortion services.

According to the lawmakers, data acquired from the applications is frequently saved and then sold to third parties, who might then assemble a user’s search, geolocation and phone history in order to enable the tracking of women seeking abortions.

As reported, the letter states: “Location information showing that a user visited a gynaecologist could become a data trove for actors who are intent on targeting, intimidating, and harming individuals who seek abortions or individuals who simply take steps to promote their reproductive health.”

ALSO READ | Some Officials In Pro-Life States Plegde To Not Implement Abortion Restrictions In Possible Post-Roe Scenario

The senators are requesting that the firms commit to implementing a number of changes to their app platforms, including modifications that make it easy for users to decline or revoke consent for apps that require location, health or biometric information.

“We urge you to review and update as necessary the App Store’s policies and practices to achieve that objective,” the letter added.

The Abortion Law Issue

These letters were sent at a time when many people, men and women, took to the streets in the US to support abortion rights in the country.

In mid-May, protests were held across the country to oppose the Supreme Court’s expected repeal of the historic 1973 law that made abortion legal in the US.

As reported earlier, there were more than 300 protest events in American cities, including Washington DC, New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, to demand that the right to an abortion is not stripped away by the court.

Social media platforms were filled with images and videos from the protests, where many people were seen holding signs and slogans such as ‘My Body, My Choice’, ‘Reproductive Justice for All’ and ‘We Will Not Go Back’.

The demonstrators were sparked by the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court ruling on May 2.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court Leak Ignites US Abortion Firestorm

According to the leaked copy, the five conservative justices on the nine-member court voted to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark case that established federal protection for abortion rights and served as a model for international attempts to promote women’s rights.

However, in defiance of Roe v Wade, some states have already established harsh restrictions or approved trigger legislation that would make most abortions illegal if the verdict is overturned.

It should be noted that abortion is one of the most contentious problems in the US, with opponents invoking religious convictions to proclaim it immoral, while proponents argue that a woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body.

Last year, on October 2, the first Women’s March of the Biden administration headed straight to the Supreme Court steps, as part of nationwide rallies that drew thousands to Washington to demand that abortion be protected in a year.

American States

According to polls, a majority of Americans are in favour of abortion rights. But some Republican-led states have enacted a spate of limitations in recent years.

For example, Oklahoma became the first state to prohibit abortion from the moment of conception in May this year.

Similarly, a draft judgment in a case brought by Mississippi, which is attempting to reinstate a rule prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, has been leaked. A lower court has halted the law’s implementation. By the end of June, the Supreme Court is anticipated to make a verdict.

In September last year, Texas made headlines when it enacted a near-total ban on abortions. It is one of several Republican states that have passed “heartbeat” abortion bans, which prohibit abortions after a foetal heartbeat is found, usually at six weeks, which is before most women are aware they are pregnant. However, in the case of rape or incest, there are no exceptions.

ALSO READ | US Senate to Vote on Abortion Rights Bill on Wednesday, Prospect of Success Bleak

In Idaho, the Republican Governor signed a six-week abortion ban in March.

In April 2022, Florida said yes to the legislation prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. They are presently permitted till the age of 24 weeks.

The Governor of the Republican state of Arizona also signed a bill in March making abortion illegal beyond 15 weeks, except in medical situations. In case of rape or incest, there are no exceptions.

Kentucky passed a broad anti-abortion law in April that went into effect immediately, requiring abortion providers to stop performing abortions until they can meet certain requirements. These include a requirement that foetal remains be cremated or interred.

Additionally, Wyoming passed a “trigger ban” earlier this year that would prohibit most abortions if the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Arkansas banned all abortions except in medical emergencies in March 2021, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.