US Accuses Afghanistan Govt of Not Fighting Corruption, Cuts $160 Million Aid
'We stand against those who exploit their positions of power and influence to deprive the Afghan people of the benefits of foreign assistance,' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Washington: The United States on Thursday accused Afghanistan's government of failing to fight corruption and cut more than USD 160 million in direct funding, little over a week before the country's elections.
"We stand against those who exploit their positions of power and influence to deprive the Afghan people of the benefits of foreign assistance and a more prosperous future," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
