US Accuses Afghanistan Govt of Not Fighting Corruption, Cuts $160 Million Aid

Washington: The United States on Thursday accused Afghanistan's government of failing to fight corruption and cut more than USD 160 million in direct funding, little over a week before the country's elections.

"We stand against those who exploit their positions of power and influence to deprive the Afghan people of the benefits of foreign assistance and a more prosperous future," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

