US Accuses Iran of 'Possible Undeclared Nuclear Activities'
Mike Pompeo's warning came a day after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency urged Iran to respond quickly to its concerns, as the troubled 2015 deal with world powers over Tehran's nuclear program threatens to fall apart.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of "possible undeclared nuclear activities," as the UN's nuclear watchdog presses Tehran for answers on its atomic safeguards.
"The Iranian regime's lack of full cooperation with @iaeaorg raises questions about possible undeclared nuclear material or activities," Pompeo tweeted.
"The world won't fall for it. We will deny the regime all paths to a nuclear weapon."
Pompeo's warning came a day after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged Iran to respond quickly to its concerns, as the troubled 2015 deal with world powers over Tehran's nuclear program threatens to fall apart.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You'll Never Get Over the Cuteness of Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Mangal Moorti Morya' in His Baby Lisp
- Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Indians Start Googling About Her Marriage
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- 'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick
- KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad