US Actor Denise Richards, Husband Shot at in Road Rage Incident in Los Angeles: Report

American actor Denise Richards and her husband narrowly escaped after a man opened fire at their truck in a road rage incident in Los Angeles.

The actress and her husband narrowly escaped the incident after they were heading to a studio, according to TMZ.

Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers was driving the truck at the time of the incident. According to the report, incident occurred after the couple stopped to park their truck when a man behind them got irritated and started shouting.

The driver tried to bring his car in front of them and Aaron allowed it, however, he still shot at the truck, hitting the back of the driver’s seat.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Richards, shaken by the incident, started crying while a member of her crew saw the bullet hole and called 911. Eyewitnesses said that Denise arrived at the studio looking visibly rattled and sobbing.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that they are is investigating the incident, which took place at near the intersection of Slauson and Western Avenues.

Richards and Phypers got married in 2018. The actor was previously married to Charlie Sheen for four years between 2002 and 2006 and has two daughters - Sam and Lola Rose - with him, a report in NDTV said.

