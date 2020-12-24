US Again Protects Citgo Assets From Venezuela Creditors

CARACAS, Venezuela: The Trump administration on Wednesday extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela’s debt from liquidating its U.S.-based Citgo refineries as payment.

The U.S. Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021. That gives President-elect Joe Biden several months to set his policy on Venezuela, which is in a historic economic and humanitarian crisis with two men claiming the presidency as millions flee.

The protections had been set to expire on Jan. 19, a day before Biden takes office.

Venezuela has owned Citgo since the 1980s as part of the state-run oil company PDVSA. It has three refineries in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois in addition to a network of pipelines crisscrossing 23 states. It provides between 5% and 10% of U.S. gasoline.

President Nicols Maduro in 2016 put Citgo up as collateral in an ill-advised debt swap. Bondholders want to sell off Citgo as payment after Venezuela defaulted.

Maduros government lost control of Citgo after the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaid as Venezuelas legitimate president in early 2019, shortly after Maduro claimed victory in an election the U.S. and other countries said was rigged.

Citgo is Venezuelas most valuable foreign asset, and Guaid’s coalition of U.S.-backed lawmakers views the Houston-based Citgo as a way to fund the crisis-torn nation’s recovery if Maduro ever leaves power.

Maduro accuses the opposition of illegally getting control of Citgo, saying it is part of an imperialist attempt to install Guaid as a puppet leader to take advantage of Venezuela’s vast resources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor