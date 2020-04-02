WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Disaster Response Agency Seeks 1,00,000 Body Bags as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises in Country

A patient is taken into Elmhurst Hospital in New York.

A patient is taken into Elmhurst Hospital in New York.

White House experts have said US deaths from the disease — currently at more than 5,100 — are expected to climb to between 1,00,000 and 2,40,000, even with mitigation efforts in force.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
The main US disaster response agency has asked the Defense Department for one lakh body bags as the toll mounts from the novel coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

White House experts have said that US deaths from the disease -- currently at more than 5,100 -- are expected to climb to between 1,00,000 and 2,40,000, even with mitigation efforts in force.

The Pentagon said its Defense Logistics Agency was tending to the request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The DLA "is currently responding to FEMA's prudent planning efforts for 100,000 pouches to address mortuary contingencies on behalf of state health agencies," Pentagon spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews said.

With the infection rate and deaths mounting -- especially in New York City -- President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the country can expect "a very, very painful two weeks."

"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," he said.

