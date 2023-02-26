A Chinese fighter jet warned a US military reconnaissance aircraft to turn away from the Chinese airspace amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The incident occurred on Friday when the US Navy jet was flying at 21,500 feet over the South China Sea, 30 miles from the contested Paracel Islands, a group of small atolls, the biggest of which are home to Chinese military bases, CNN reported.

While the American jet was flying near the Chinese airspace, a voice on the radio from the Chinese airport said, “American aircraft. Chinese airspace is 12 nautical miles. Not approaching any more or you bear all responsibility.”

After a few minutes, a Chinese fighter jet armed with air-to-air missiles intercepts the American jet and it was so close the CNN crew onboard could see the pilots turning their heads to look at them.

For an hour, CNN filmed as a Chinese fighter jet flew off the left wing of a US Navy reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea.A look at how the militaries of the world's 2 biggest economies play cat & mouse in a hotly-contested region@AC360 @emijozuka @USNavy #China pic.twitter.com/yvTizAIEje — Ivan Watson (@IvanCNN) February 25, 2023

The American pilot said, “PLA fighter aircraft, this is US Navy P-8A … I have you off my left wing and I intend to proceed to the west. I request that you do the same, over.”

The Chinese plane escorted the US jet for 15 minutes before turning away.

While continuing the exercise, the US jet also encountered a guided-missile destroyer warship.

The American military aircraft spotted the Chinese Navy ship while flying close to the Philippines and descended to 1,000 feet to get a closer look, after which Beijing warned the craft on the radio.

“US aircraft. US aircraft. This is Chinese naval warship 173. You are approaching to me at low altitude. State your intention over,” a voice said on the US plane’s radio. The pilot replied that the US place will keep a safe distance.

The Chinese warship 173 is the destroyer Changsha armed with dozens of surface-to-air missiles, the report said.

However, the Chinese ship warned, “US aircraft. US aircraft. This is Chinese naval warship 173. You are clearly endangering my safety. You are clearly endangering my safety.”

The US pilot responded, “I am a United States military aircraft. I will maintain a safe distance from your unit.”

According to the US, the American ships and aircraft operate regularly where international law allows. But, the China said that the US presence in the South China Sea is what’s fueling the tensions.

Over the last few years, the South China Sea has emerged as a major potential flashpoint in the Asia Pacific. The Paracels islands, where the US jet was intercepted, are subject of overlapping territorial claims by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

China conducts regular military exercises in much of the South China Sea which increases tensions with its neighbours.

The report said an international tribunal in the Hague ruled in 2016 that China’s claim to historic rights to the bulk of the sea had no legal basis. But Beijing has rejected the tribunal’s ruling and continued its military buildup, building bases in the region.

