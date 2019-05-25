English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit
An embassy news release on Saturday said Terry Branstad also expressed concerns about Chinese government interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organise and practice their religion.
File photo of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: The US ambassador to China urged Beijing to engage in substantive dialogue with exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama during a visit to the Himalayan region over the past week.
An embassy news release on Saturday said Terry Branstad also expressed concerns about Chinese government interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organise and practice their religion. It said Branstad also raised long-standing concerns about the lack of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region.
The rare visit to the TAR and neighbouring Qinghai province ran Sunday through Saturday.
China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats. In response to those restrictions, the US Congress last year passed an act that would deny entry to the United States for those involved in formulating or enforcing such policies.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
An embassy news release on Saturday said Terry Branstad also expressed concerns about Chinese government interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organise and practice their religion. It said Branstad also raised long-standing concerns about the lack of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region.
The rare visit to the TAR and neighbouring Qinghai province ran Sunday through Saturday.
China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats. In response to those restrictions, the US Congress last year passed an act that would deny entry to the United States for those involved in formulating or enforcing such policies.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Pride & Gunfire
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Former Spinner Monty Panesar Admits England Players Tampered With Ball
- We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New Jasmine, Here’s Why
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results