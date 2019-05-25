US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit

The US ambassador to China urged Beijing to engage in substantive dialogue with exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama during a visit to the Himalayan region over the past week.An embassy news release on Saturday said Terry Branstad also expressed concerns about Chinese government interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organise and practice their religion. It said Branstad also raised long-standing concerns about the lack of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region.The rare visit to the TAR and neighbouring Qinghai province ran Sunday through Saturday.China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats. In response to those restrictions, the US Congress last year passed an act that would deny entry to the United States for those involved in formulating or enforcing such policies.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)