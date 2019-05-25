Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit, Urges Dialogue With Dalai Lama

An embassy news release on Saturday said Terry Branstad also expressed concerns about Chinese government interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organise and practice their religion.

Associated Press

Updated:May 25, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit, Urges Dialogue With Dalai Lama
Lhasa: In this photo taken May 21, 2019, and released by the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and his wife Christine are greeted in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The U.S. ambassador to China made a rare visit to Tibet this week to meet local officials and raise concerns about restrictions on Buddhist practices and the preservation of the Himalayan region's unique culture and language. (AP/PTI)
Beijing: The US ambassador to China urged Beijing to engage in substantive dialogue with exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama during a visit to the Himalayan region over the past week.

An embassy news release on Saturday said Terry Branstad also expressed concerns about Chinese government interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organise and practice their religion. It said Branstad also raised long-standing concerns about the lack of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

The rare visit to the TAR and neighbouring Qinghai province ran Sunday through Saturday.

China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats. In response to those restrictions, the US Congress last year passed an act that would deny entry to the United States for those involved in formulating or enforcing such policies.
