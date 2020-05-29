US and Britain Urge China at UN to Address 'Serious Concerns' about Hong Kong's Autonomy
Image used for representation. (Reuters)
Jonathan Allen, Britain's deputy permanent representative, said he hoped the Chinese government will pause and reflect on the serious and legitimate concerns this proposal has raised both within Hong Kong and around the world.
The United States and Britain urged China to reflect on "serious concerns" about Hong Kong's autonomy at a UN session Friday denounced by Beijing, the British envoy said.
"We hope the Chinese government will pause and reflect on the serious and legitimate concerns this proposal has raised both within Hong Kong and around the world," said Jonathan Allen, Britain's deputy permanent representative.