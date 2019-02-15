English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Announces 25 Countries to Give $100 Million Aid to Crisis-hit Venezuela
According to David Smolanksy, coordinator of an OAS working group on migration and refugees from Venezuela, the money will go directly to aid collection centers set up on the borders with Colombia and Brazil and on the Caribbean island of Curazao.
File photo of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Washington: Twenty-five countries have pledged $100 million in aid to crisis-hit Venezuela, US national security advisor John Bolton announced Thursday following an Organization of American States conference on assisting the crisis-hit country.
"Today, 25 countries, united at the OAS-hosted Conference on Humanitarian Assistance in Support of Venezuela pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance," Bolton tweeted.
According to David Smolanksy, coordinator of an OAS working group on migration and refugees from Venezuela, the money will go directly to aid collection centers set up on the borders with Colombia and Brazil and on the Caribbean island of Curazao.
At the opening of the conference in Washington, Guaido's representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said the priority is to get aid into Venezuela on February 23 -- a month after Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president.
Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro have been locked in a battle over allowing aid into the country -- with Maduro arguing doing so would set the stage for US military intervention.
Venezuela is enduring the biggest economic crisis in its modern history, with hyperinflation predicted to hit 10 million percent this year according to the International Monetary Fund.
Thursday's conference was held at the request of OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.
But the OAS itself is divided on the crisis: while the body approved a resolution denouncing Maduro, only 16 of its 34 members signed a declaration recognizing Guaido as acting president.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Today, 25 countries, united at the OAS-hosted Conference on Humanitarian Assistance in Support of Venezuela pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance," Bolton tweeted.
According to David Smolanksy, coordinator of an OAS working group on migration and refugees from Venezuela, the money will go directly to aid collection centers set up on the borders with Colombia and Brazil and on the Caribbean island of Curazao.
At the opening of the conference in Washington, Guaido's representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said the priority is to get aid into Venezuela on February 23 -- a month after Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president.
Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro have been locked in a battle over allowing aid into the country -- with Maduro arguing doing so would set the stage for US military intervention.
Venezuela is enduring the biggest economic crisis in its modern history, with hyperinflation predicted to hit 10 million percent this year according to the International Monetary Fund.
Thursday's conference was held at the request of OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.
But the OAS itself is divided on the crisis: while the body approved a resolution denouncing Maduro, only 16 of its 34 members signed a declaration recognizing Guaido as acting president.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'God Emperor' Trump Float Presides Over A Parade, Terrifies Everyone
- We Can't Let This be Forgotten: Akshay, Madhavan & More Actors React to Pulwama Terror Attack
- I Said Yes: Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Just Make Their Relationship Official With This Post?
- Captain Marvel: Samuel L Jackson Reveals How Stan Lee Could Still Do Cameos in MCU Films
- Ghosn Changes Lawyer Team, Adds Hotshot Attorney in Charge of Strategy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results