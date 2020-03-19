English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
US Approves Anti-malarial Drug to Treat Coronavirus, Says Donald Trump

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)

The US president further said that the government is going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"We're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that's where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great," Trump told reporters.

"They've gone through the approval process -- it's been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we're going to be able to make that drug available by prescription."

