US Approves Largest Dam Demolition in History to Save Endangered Salmon

The United States on Thursday approved a plan to demolish four dams on a river in California. The demolition would be the largest dam demolition and river restoration project in the world.

The removal of the dams is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon and endangered coho salmon take from the Pacific Ocean to their upstream spawning grounds and from where they return to the sea, a report in Reuters said.

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order surrendering the dam licenses and approving the removal of the dams.

The demolition was a demand by several native tribes whose lived off the salmon for centuries, but their way of life was disrupted by the European settlement.

“The Klamath salmon are coming home. The people have earned this victory and with it, we carry on our sacred duty to the fish that have sustained our people since the beginning of time,” Joseph James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said in a statement.

The salmon habitat was adversely affected by climate change and drought and the river had turned too warm and too full of parasites for many fish to survive.

The dams produce less than 2% of PacifiCorp’s power generation — enough to power about 70,000 homes — when they are running at full capacity.

Located in the western US, the region relies heavily on hydroelectric power generated through dams. The state lawmakers passed legislations for clean energy in 2019.

With the upcoming demolition, it would be a challenge to meet those goals.

These litigations aim to cut coal power by 2025, and move to 100 per cent clean and renewable electricity by 2045.

With the demolition project, more than 300 miles of salmon habitat in the Klamath River and its tributaries would benefit.

The decision is in line with a trend toward removing aging and outdated dams across the US as they come up for license renewal and confront the same government-mandated upgrade costs as the Klamath River dams would have had.

Across the US, 1,951 dams have been demolished as of February, including 57 in 2021, American Rivers said. Most of those have come down in the past 25 years as facilities age and come up for relicensing.

