'Like A Scene Out Of Frozen': Winter Storm Covers US Under 6-feet Snow, 50 Dead & Millions Without Power

People in the US are reeling from the ferocious winter storm as a brutal blizzard has brought misery to millions in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit parts of the US Northeast.

Nearly 50 people have died across the United States due to the weather-related disaster as western New York remained under huge layers of snow. Several videos and pictures of the snow covering the cities have emerged showing vehicles covered under snow and residents trapper inside ice-encrusted homes.

In New York state, authorities have described ferocious conditions, particularly in Buffalo, with hours-long whiteouts, bodies being discovered in vehicles and under snow banks, and emergency personnel going “car to car" searching for more motorists — alive or dead.

Buffalo — a city in Erie County that is no stranger to foul winter weather — is the epicenter of the crisis and is buried under staggering amounts of snow.

“With snow still falling and windchill temperatures below zero, Hoaks looks like a scene out of Frozen. Please stay home, stay warm, and stay safe, New York," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

The governor shared a video of the restaurant covered under snow which looked like an ice castle.

“Certainly it is the blizzard of the century," Kathy Hochul told reporters, adding it was “way too early to say this is at its completion." Hochul said some western New York towns got walloped with “30 to 40 inches (0.75 to 1 meter) of snow overnight."

In another tweet by the Twitter handle of the National Weather Service Buffalo, a huge heap of snow could be seen which was around 6 feet in height.

Now that the heart of the lake effect band has shifted north of the area a bit and visibilities have improved to a whopping 1/8th of a mile, we can finally get a better look at some snow drifts outside the office.For reference, our Observation Program Leader is 6ft tall. pic.twitter.com/NAPFONZpiB — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2022

National Guard members and other teams have rescued hundreds of people from snow-covered cars and homes without electricity, but authorities have said more people remain trapped.

Many struggled to get inside their cars and shovelled loads of snow to free the vehicles.

Apparently the #Bills players parking lot was the location of one of the largest snow drifts anywhere all weekend 😁❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/KpsaxLjJYt— Pamela 💙❤️ (@Pammadonna) December 26, 2022

The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 49.2 inches (1.25 meters) at 10 a.m. Monday. Officials say the airport will be shut through Wednesday morning.

Wild one out there today and tonight. Can’t remember seeing it like this for a long time, if ever. Insanely high winds and whiteout snow and some snow drifts a few feet high. Doesn’t stop us from out nightly walk though. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Y0lbkWIMh8— Curtis T (@CTLikesSports) December 24, 2022

The extreme weather sent temperatures to below freezing in all 48 contiguous US states over the weekend, including in Texas communities along the Mexico border where some newly arriving migrants have struggled to find shelter. Nearly 1.7 million customers were without electricity in the biting cold, according to tracker poweroutage.us.

