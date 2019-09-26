Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

US Army Helicopter Crashes at Army Base in Louisiana, Kills 1, Injures 3

The officials said the cause of the crash is under investigation and no further details were immediately released.

Associated Press

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Army Helicopter Crashes at Army Base in Louisiana, Kills 1, Injures 3
Image for representation. (Image: CNN-News18)
Loading...

Fort Polk (US): Military officials say a helicopter has crashed on an Army base in Louisiana, killing one person and injuring three others.

Fort Polk officials said in a statement that the Army chopper crashed early Thursday morning in the Fort Polk training area. Base officials say there were the four crew members on board. Their names weren't being released until relatives are notified.

The fort said the cause of the crash is under investigation. No further details were immediately released.

About 8,000 soldiers are stationed at Fort Polk, its website states. The base is in central Louisiana, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Baton Rouge.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram