English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
US Aviation Body Meets International Regulators Over Resuming Boeing 737 Max Flights
The meeting is crucial to the US agency's hopes of convincing other regulators around the world to lift their bans on the Boeing 737 Max soon after the FAA does.
Boeing 737 Max 8. (Photo: Reuters)
Fort Worth: Representatives from more 30 countries met with Federal Aviation Administration officials Thursday to hear the US regulator's approach to determining how soon the Boeing 737 Max can resume flying after two crashes that killed 346 people.
Before the meeting, acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell declined to give a timetable for the plane's return. He hinted it could be several months, saying that even October a later return than airlines expected might not be realistic.
The meeting is crucial to the US agency's hopes of convincing other regulators around the world to lift their bans on the plane soon after the FAA does.
Among those scheduled to attend were regulators from China, Europe and Canada, as well as officials from Indonesia and Ethiopia, sites of the two crashes that occurred before the Max was grounded worldwide in March.
Boeing is fixing flight-control software that in each accident pushed the plane's nose down based on faulty readings from a single sensor. It will tie the system to more than one sensor and make it less powerful pilots for Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines were unable to counter the system's automatic nose-down pitch.
Elwell has said he hopes other regulators will lift their bans on the plane soon after FAA does.
However, regulators in China, the European Union and Canada have said they plan to conduct their own reviews of Boeing's software changes and the need for additional pilot training.
The FAA did not allow reporters to attend or watch the meeting, and it kept them away from international aviation officials who attended the all-day session at a gated FAA office in Fort Worth, Texas.
It is unclear whether the event will do much to convince travelers that the Max is safe.
Barclays said that its survey this month of 1,765 travellers in North America and Europe found that nearly half plan to avoid flying on the Max for a year or longer. About half said they would pick a non-Max flight if given the choice.
Airlines are making plans for a campaign to reassure nervous customers. They know it won't be easy.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told NBC that because of all the news coverage of the crashes and their aftermath, no amount of marketing will sway worried passengers.
"There may be some period of time" before customers are comfortable flying on the plane, Parker said, "but we will work through that." He suggested that if passengers see US pilots getting on board, they will follow.
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said this week that he will be on the carrier's next Max flight. He added, however, that United would let passengers who don't want to fly on the plane rebook without the customary ticket-change fee.
The Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit group based in the Washington suburbs, is urging regulators to coordinate recertification of the Max. The group's CEO, Hassan Shahidi, said that would lift public confidence and be less disruptive than a fragmented, country-by-country return of the plane.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Before the meeting, acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell declined to give a timetable for the plane's return. He hinted it could be several months, saying that even October a later return than airlines expected might not be realistic.
The meeting is crucial to the US agency's hopes of convincing other regulators around the world to lift their bans on the plane soon after the FAA does.
Among those scheduled to attend were regulators from China, Europe and Canada, as well as officials from Indonesia and Ethiopia, sites of the two crashes that occurred before the Max was grounded worldwide in March.
Boeing is fixing flight-control software that in each accident pushed the plane's nose down based on faulty readings from a single sensor. It will tie the system to more than one sensor and make it less powerful pilots for Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines were unable to counter the system's automatic nose-down pitch.
Elwell has said he hopes other regulators will lift their bans on the plane soon after FAA does.
However, regulators in China, the European Union and Canada have said they plan to conduct their own reviews of Boeing's software changes and the need for additional pilot training.
The FAA did not allow reporters to attend or watch the meeting, and it kept them away from international aviation officials who attended the all-day session at a gated FAA office in Fort Worth, Texas.
It is unclear whether the event will do much to convince travelers that the Max is safe.
Barclays said that its survey this month of 1,765 travellers in North America and Europe found that nearly half plan to avoid flying on the Max for a year or longer. About half said they would pick a non-Max flight if given the choice.
Airlines are making plans for a campaign to reassure nervous customers. They know it won't be easy.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told NBC that because of all the news coverage of the crashes and their aftermath, no amount of marketing will sway worried passengers.
"There may be some period of time" before customers are comfortable flying on the plane, Parker said, "but we will work through that." He suggested that if passengers see US pilots getting on board, they will follow.
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said this week that he will be on the carrier's next Max flight. He added, however, that United would let passengers who don't want to fly on the plane rebook without the customary ticket-change fee.
The Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit group based in the Washington suburbs, is urging regulators to coordinate recertification of the Max. The group's CEO, Hassan Shahidi, said that would lift public confidence and be less disruptive than a fragmented, country-by-country return of the plane.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results