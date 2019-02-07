English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Banks BB&T and SunTrust Announce USD 66 Billion Merger
The merger comes with Democrats newly in control of the powerful House of Representatives committee overseeing banking. Financial services committee chairwoman Maxine Waters has warned that the days of lax oversight are over.
Picture for Representation (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: BB&T and SunTrust announced on Thursday they are to merge in a USD66 billion deal that will create the sixth largest bank in the United States.
The companies said in a statement that both boards had approved the all-stock tie-up, which gives the new organisation USD442 billion in assets, USD301 billion in loans, and USD324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households in the United States.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 subject to "customary regulatory approvals" as well as endorsement by the shareholders of each company.
The merger comes with Democrats newly in control of the powerful House of Representatives committee overseeing banking. Financial services committee chairwoman Maxine Waters has warned that the days of lax oversight are over.
President Donald Trump's administration has sought to cut regulations in a variety of sectors. Congress has eased scrutiny of smaller banks, but those with more than USD250 billion in assets still face stringent oversight.
Atlanta-based SunTrust, and BB&T of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said the combined company -- to be based in Charlotte, North Carolina — will operate under a new name and brand, reflecting "the equal contribution both banks bring" to the venture.
"This is a true merger of equals, combining the best of both companies to create the premier financial institution of the future," BB&T chairman and chief executive officer Kelly King said in the statement.
"It's an extraordinarily attractive financial proposition that provides the scale needed to compete and win in the rapidly evolving world of financial services." Sun Trust CEO and chairman William H. Rogers said the companies shared a culture which "embraces the disruption of technology" and would be a strength of the new organization.
"With our geographic position, enhanced scale and leading financial profile, these two companies will achieve substantially more for clients, teammates, associates, communities, and shareholders than we could alone," he added.
Matt Stoller of the Open Markets Institute, which follows monopoly issues, expressed concern however that the deal could further concentrate market power.
"Number of banks in the U.S. has fallen 40 per cent since 2000. Concentration concentration concentration!," he tweeted.
King will have the same titles in the merged firm, while Rogers will become president and chief operating officer.
Executive management will come equally from both firms, they said.
Assets of the two banks are roughly equal at the moment. BB&T has more than 1,800 financial centers in 15 states and the capital, Washington, while SunTrust's branches focus on the "high-growth Southeast" and Mid-Atlantic states.
In 2015 BB&T completed a USD2.5 billion takeover of regional bank Susquehanna.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The companies said in a statement that both boards had approved the all-stock tie-up, which gives the new organisation USD442 billion in assets, USD301 billion in loans, and USD324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households in the United States.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 subject to "customary regulatory approvals" as well as endorsement by the shareholders of each company.
The merger comes with Democrats newly in control of the powerful House of Representatives committee overseeing banking. Financial services committee chairwoman Maxine Waters has warned that the days of lax oversight are over.
President Donald Trump's administration has sought to cut regulations in a variety of sectors. Congress has eased scrutiny of smaller banks, but those with more than USD250 billion in assets still face stringent oversight.
Atlanta-based SunTrust, and BB&T of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said the combined company -- to be based in Charlotte, North Carolina — will operate under a new name and brand, reflecting "the equal contribution both banks bring" to the venture.
"This is a true merger of equals, combining the best of both companies to create the premier financial institution of the future," BB&T chairman and chief executive officer Kelly King said in the statement.
"It's an extraordinarily attractive financial proposition that provides the scale needed to compete and win in the rapidly evolving world of financial services." Sun Trust CEO and chairman William H. Rogers said the companies shared a culture which "embraces the disruption of technology" and would be a strength of the new organization.
"With our geographic position, enhanced scale and leading financial profile, these two companies will achieve substantially more for clients, teammates, associates, communities, and shareholders than we could alone," he added.
Matt Stoller of the Open Markets Institute, which follows monopoly issues, expressed concern however that the deal could further concentrate market power.
"Number of banks in the U.S. has fallen 40 per cent since 2000. Concentration concentration concentration!," he tweeted.
King will have the same titles in the merged firm, while Rogers will become president and chief operating officer.
Executive management will come equally from both firms, they said.
Assets of the two banks are roughly equal at the moment. BB&T has more than 1,800 financial centers in 15 states and the capital, Washington, while SunTrust's branches focus on the "high-growth Southeast" and Mid-Atlantic states.
In 2015 BB&T completed a USD2.5 billion takeover of regional bank Susquehanna.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The End is Near: Zero Production, Sale of Tata Nano Hatchback in January 2019
- Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Heartbroken? You Can Now Name a Snake After Your Ex For Valentine's Day
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results