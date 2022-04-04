US, Britain to Seek Russia's Suspension from UN Rights Council

The United States and Britain announced plans Monday to seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council following allegations that Russian troops systematically executed civilians in Bucha, Ukraine.

“The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a tweet Monday.

“We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to participate" in the council, she said.

“Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council. Russia must be suspended," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Journalists over the weekend found corpses in civilian clothes, some with their hands bound, in the town of Bucha outside Ukraine’s capital after Kyiv’s forces retook it from Russia’s army.

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said many “were shot, killed, in the back of the head."

Advertisement

The scale of the killings is still being pieced together, but Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said 410 civilian bodies had been recovered so far.

The UN’s human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the images from Bucha point to “possible war crimes."

The Kremlin denied Russian forces killed civilians, and alleged that the images of dead bodies in Bucha are “fakes."

Suspending Russia from the council would require a vote in favour by two-thirds of the UN General Assembly. Such an action has been taken in the past against Libya.

“Russia should not have a position of authority in that body, nor should we allow Russia to use its seat on the Council as a tool of propaganda to suggest they have a legitimate concern about human rights," said Thomas-Greenfield.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.