US, Britain, UAE, Saudi Arabia Urge 'Diplomatic Solutions' on Iran

The United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday jointly called for "diplomatic solutions" to ease soaring tensions with Iran.

AFP

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets King Salman at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday. (Reuters)
"We call on Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, and urge diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions," said the statement released by the US as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi and Emirati leaders.

