US Calls Detentions In Myanmar A Coup, Promises Sanctions

The military detention of Myanmars civilian leaders was a coup, U.S. State Department officials said Tuesday, and promised sanctions and other measures targeting the very small circle of military generals responsible.

Biden administration officials previously had held off on classifying the militarys weekend roundup of Myanmars top elected officials as a takeover. State Department officials said Tuesday they were satisfied it met the legal definition of a coup, setting the stage for sanctions and other measures against those believed responsible.

Humanitarian assistance to Myanmars people would not be affected by whatever penalties the U.S. decides on, a State Department official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor