US Calls for Immediate Release of Canadian Jailed by China

The United States condemned the jailing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor by China on Wednesday and demanded he and compatriot Michael Kovrig be released “immediately and unconditionally," top diplomat Antony Blinken said.

“The practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals to exercise leverage over foreign governments is completely unacceptable," the Secretary of State said in a statement.

Spavor was sentenced to 11 years for spying by a Chinese court earlier Wednesday.

