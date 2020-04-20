WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Calls on China to Grant Human Rights Lawyer Wang Quanzhang Freedom of Movement

A file photo of Wang Quanzhang's wife at a protest. (Reuters)

Wang, who was detained along with more than 300 others in a notorious crackdown on Chinese activists in 2015, was released from detention on April 4. He had defended political campaigners and victims of land seizures.

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
The US on Monday expressed concern over reports about Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang's declining physical and mental health and called on China to grant him freedom of movement, including the ability to join his family in Beijing.

Wang, who was detained along with more than 300 others in a notorious crackdown on Chinese activists in 2015, was released from detention on April 4. He had defended political campaigners and victims of land seizures.


"We remain very concerned about reports of his declining physical and mental health, and of his mistreatment in prison," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.


In a statement, Ortagus also called for the release of all of those unjustly detained, such as Li Yuhan and Yu Wensheng, as well as other Chinese citizens who are in detention simply for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms in pursuit of a more equitable and just society, governed by the rule of law.

The US remains concerned by China's weak rule of law, arbitrary detentions, torture in custody, and continued violations and abuses of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of individuals inside its borders, she said, urging China to uphold its international human rights commitments and promises made in its own constitution.

