CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Diwali#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » World » US, Canada Among 19 Countries That Vowed to End Overseas Fossil Fuel Finance
1-MIN READ

US, Canada Among 19 Countries That Vowed to End Overseas Fossil Fuel Finance

Unabated fossil fuel projects are those that do not deploy technology to absorb the carbon pollution they produce. (Image: Shutterstock/for representation)

Unabated fossil fuel projects are those that do not deploy technology to absorb the carbon pollution they produce. (Image: Shutterstock/for representation)

Major overseas funders of fossil fuel projects, China, Japan and South Korea, were not among the list of nations on the statement.

At least 19 countries, including major investors the United States and Canada, promised Thursday to end all unabated overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.

“Investing in unabated fossil-related energy projects increasingly entails both social and economic risks," said a joint statement of signatories, released at the COP26 climate summit.

But major overseas funders of fossil fuel projects, China, Japan and South Korea, were not among the list of nations on the statement.

Announcing the initiative, which is the first of its kind to preclude new overseas oil and gas projects, Britain’s business minister Greg Hands said: “We must put public finance on the right side of history."

RELATED NEWS

“Ending international funding for all unabated fossil fuels is the next critical frontier we must deliver on if we are to keep 1.5C within reach," he said, referring to the most ambitious Paris Agreement climate goal.

Unabated fossil fuel projects are those that do not deploy technology to absorb the carbon pollution they produce.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 04, 2021, 16:42 IST