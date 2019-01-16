English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US, Canada Promise 'Unbiased' Legal Process for Arrested Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed the arrest in a phone call.
Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is facing fraud charges for violating sanctions against Iran. (AP Photo)
Washington: The United States and Canada on Wednesday promised an "unbiased" legal process for a Chinese executive whose arrest in Vancouver at US request has riled Beijing.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed the arrest Tuesday in a phone call in which they also voiced concern about the "arbitrary detentions" of Canadians in China, the US State Department said.
"They noted their continued commitment to Canada's conduct of a fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding and US extradition request with respect to Ms. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei," a State Department statement said.
Meng was detained last month as she switched planes, on a request by the United States, which says she violated Washington's sanctions on Iran.
Soon afterward, China detained two Canadians, a former diplomat and a businessman, on accusations of endangering national security, moves seen in Ottawa and Washington as retaliatory.
A Chinese court on Monday also sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug trafficking, saying his earlier sentence was too lenient. Meng -- the daughter of the founder of Huawei, a major Chinese telecom firm -- is free on Can$10 million (US$7.5 million) bail as she awaits a hearing on extradition to the United States.
