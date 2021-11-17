CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

US Capitol Attack 'Shaman' Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison

Jacob Chansley, holding a sign referencing QAnon, speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election. (Reuters)

Jacob Chansley had pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding after taking part in the storming of the US Senate chamber.

The self-proclaimed “shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Jacob Chansley had pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding after taking part in the storming of the US Senate chamber and leaving behind a message on vice president Mike Pence’s desk saying, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming."

first published:November 17, 2021, 23:02 IST