US Capitol Violence LIVE Updates: 4 Killed as Pro-Trump Mob Clashes With Police; Cabinet Members Discuss President's Removal Amid Allegations of 'Coup'

News18.com | January 07, 2021, 11:08 IST
Event Highlights

US Capitol Violence LIVE Updates: DC Police Chief Robert Contee announced this evening that three people died from medical emergencies during today’s insurrection at the Capitol, taking the toll in the incident to 4 after a woman supporter of Trump died earlier in the day. Contee did not specify if these people were involved in any way with the overtaking of the Capitol building. “One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss," he said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical services transported people to area hospitals with injuries ranging from cardiac arrest to multiple fractures after falling from scaffolding on the West front of the Capitol building. However, city officials did not say whether any of these people are the ones now deceased.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she is extending the public emergency to 15 days, as a result of rioters overtaking the US Capitol building earlier today. This will take the emergency declaration until the day after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The mayor says that the people who stormed the Capitol, “sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes.” “Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration.”
Jan 07, 2021 11:08 (IST)

Senate is voting now on Pennsylvania objection | The Senate is voting on the objection of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College vote count now, CNN reports. Lawmakers yielded their time allocated for debate, and are expected to reject the attempt to throw out the state's votes for President-elect Joe Biden. The objection was presented by Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and Sen. Josh Hawley.

Jan 07, 2021 10:42 (IST)

Rejection of GOP Objection to Georgia's Electoral Results Draws Applause in Congress | Republican lawmakers objected to Georgia's electoral results, which certified President-elect Joe Biden's win, tonight on Capitol Hill, CNN reports. GOP Rep. Jody Hice, of Georgia, objected to the election results in the state claiming they were "faulty and fraudulent." When asked by Vice President Mike Pence whether these objections were presented in writing and signed by one senator, Hice said: "Mr. President, prior to the actions and events of today, we did, but following the events of today, it appears that some senators have withdrawn their objection." Hice's response drew vigorous applause from other lawmakers. "In that case, the objection cannot be entertained," Pence said in response.

Jan 07, 2021 10:37 (IST)

It's a dark day for democracy.

Jan 07, 2021 10:27 (IST)

Congress Reconvenes for Joint Session to Certify Biden's Win | The House and Senate has reconvened the joint session and will resume counting the electoral ballots, CNN reports. According to a Senate GOP leadership aide, when the Senate returns to the chamber to debate the objection to Pennsylvania, expected to be triggered by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, they will not hold two hours of debate but will go straight to a roll call vote on the objection. This will allow many senators to leave the Capitol while the House debates, possibly for two hours, and then votes on the Pennsylvania objection. It’s unclear right now if the House would yield back time and not use the full two hours.

Jan 07, 2021 10:22 (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Violence | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the violence that took place at the US Capitol building today by a pro-Trump mob. 

Jan 07, 2021 10:17 (IST)

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the nation’s capital Tuesday to cheer his baseless claims of election fraud a day before a congressional vote to affirm Joe Biden’s…

Jan 07, 2021 10:14 (IST)

3 Dead from Medical Emergencies Amid Violence: US Police | DC Police Chief Robert Contee announced this evening that three people died from medical emergencies during today’s insurrection at the Capitol, CNN reports. Contee did not specify if these people were involved in any way with the overtaking of the Capitol building. “One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss," he said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical services transported people to area hospitals with injuries ranging from cardiac arrest to multiple fractures after falling from scaffolding on the West front of the Capitol building. However, city officials did not say whether any of these people are the ones now deceased.

Jan 07, 2021 10:09 (IST)

The woman who was fatally shot as Donald Trump's backers stormed the US Capitol Wednesday was a Ashli Babbitt, a "strong supporter" of the president who had served in the United States Air Force,…

Jan 07, 2021 10:08 (IST)

Nancy Pelosi's Office Damaged During Capitol Riot | Pro-Trump rioters -- who overtook the Capitol Wednesday and stormed past police barricades -- took the nameplate from above the door to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, CNN reports. Aides also said the rioters shattered a big mirror in her office.  CNN reported earlier that a photo from inside her office suite shows a folder with the words "we will not back down" written on it. The folder was found after rioters stormed the US Capitol as members of Congress were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

Jan 07, 2021 10:02 (IST)

Violence erupted in US Capitol Hill on Wednesday during the Congress session as a group of armed Donald Trump supporters stormed the building.

Jan 07, 2021 09:52 (IST)

Four Dead Due to US Capitol Violence | Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol, the Associated Press reports. Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.” Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement. The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died. D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

Jan 07, 2021 09:51 (IST)

The House Rejects Objection to Arizona's Electoral Vote | The House voted to reject an objection to throw out Arizona's electoral college for President-elect Joe Biden, CNN reports. The measure was also dismissed in the Senate. The effort failed in the House by a final vote of 303 to 121. A majority of Republicans voted to reject the electors, 121-83. The House and the Senate will now reconvene in a joint session to continue to count the Electoral College votes.

Jan 07, 2021 09:44 (IST)

Republican Congresswoman: "I'm Disgusted and I'm Angry" | Representative Nancy Mace told the CNN the last few days quickly transformed from the greatest in her political career to the worst. Mace said her excitement from being sworn in on January 3, as the first Republican woman to be elected to Congress from South Carolina, quickly turned to horror as pro-Trump mob descended on the US Capitol. "This has been the best and worst week of my life as an elected official," she told CNN's Don Lemon this evening. "My worst fears came true today, this is a sad day for our nation," she continued. "I'm heartbroken, I'm disgusted and I'm angry and enough is enough." "This needs to stop," she added. "It needs to stop right now tonight. We need to end it."

Jan 07, 2021 09:34 (IST)

Could Trump be Removed from Office Before Jan 20? The storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday has prompted calls by some lawmakers to remove him from office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. The chaotic scenes unfolded after Republican Trump, who has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, addressed thousands of protesters and repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. There are two ways to remove a president from office: the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and impeachment followed by a Senate conviction. In either scenario, Vice President Mike Pence would take over until Biden’s inauguration. Read more

Jan 07, 2021 09:32 (IST)

Washington DC Mayor Extends Public Emergency for Next 15 Days:

Jan 07, 2021 09:19 (IST)

How US Media Reacted to US Capitol Violence | The storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump played out on television in searing fashion Wednesday, with stunning pictures of guns drawn in the House of Representatives and hand-to-hand combat with police. The scenes of bedlam and fear at the center of national government erupted quickly, but journalists wondered whether they should have been a surprise. “It's hard to believe that this is going on,” said CNN's Wolf Blitzer. “This is unprecedented, it is dangerous and this is so, so embarrassing for the United States of America.” The social media giants Twitter and Facebook took the unprecedented step of suspending Trump's privileges to post messages on their platforms, at least temporarily. Both companies said Trump had violated their policies. Journalists had gathered to follow Congress' counting of electoral college ballots to seal the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, a normally routine event turned tense by the challenge to the vote by some of Trump's political allies.

Jan 07, 2021 09:09 (IST)

House Debate on Arizona Objection has Ended and Voting has Started | The House has finished debating the objection to Arizona’s electoral votes, CNN reports. Rep. Jim Jordan asked for a recorded vote and members are voting now. The objection already failed in the Senate.

Jan 07, 2021 09:04 (IST)

GoP Senators Who Sustained Objection to Arizona Vote | Here are the six Republican senators who voted to sustain the objection on Arizona's electoral vote:

 Senator Ted Cruz
 Senator Josh Hawley
 Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith
 Senator Roger Marshall
 Senator John Kennedy 
 Senator Tommy Tuberville

Jan 07, 2021 09:02 (IST)

In an unprecedented move, social media giants Twitter and Facebook temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms following the storming of the US Capitol…

Jan 07, 2021 09:00 (IST)

Senator Josh Hawley to Go Ahead With Objection to Electoral College Results in Pennsylvania | Republican Senator Josh Hawley says he is going forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania despite the violent breach at the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The Missouri senator said he did not support violence but said the Senate should go forward with a legal process that includes his objections. Hawley says his objections should be debated “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets.” He says he hoped lawmakers would not brush his concerns aside because of the violence earlier Wednesday, including the death of a protester inside the Capitol.

Jan 07, 2021 08:53 (IST)

Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Says 'Count me Out, Biden is President' | Senator Lindsey Graham says a commission to examine the 2020 election is not a proper next step and affirmed that Joe Biden is the “legitimate president of the United States.” Graham, a South Carolina Republican and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, called it a “uniquely bad idea to delay this election,” referencing the commission idea proposed by his fellow South Carolina Republican, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Graham says, “Count me out. Enough is enough.” Earlier Wednesday, supporters of Trump breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing a lockdown of the lawmakers and staff inside. Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, though election officials have said there wasn’t any.

Jan 07, 2021 08:49 (IST)

Joining other world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the attack by a pro-Trump mob at the US Capitol, saying the "democratic process cannot be subverted through unlawful…

Jan 07, 2021 08:47 (IST)

Senate Rejects Objection to Arizona's Electoral Votes | The Senate just voted on the objection raised against Arizona's electoral votes. It failed overwhelmingly, 93-6, CNN reports.

Jan 07, 2021 08:46 (IST)

US Police Arrests 30 for Violating Curfew After Capitol Violence | Police have arrested 30 people for violating a curfew imposed in Washington, D.C., after rioters stormed the US Capitol. Officials say the 30 people were arrested Wednesday evening after being found on the streets after the 6 pm (EST) curfew. The curfew had been imposed after scores of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol, halting the constitutional process of voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. They were later forcibly removed from the Capitol.

Jan 07, 2021 08:42 (IST)

Republican Senator Tom Reed Object to Arizona Electoral College Challenge | CNN reports GOP Rep. Tom Reed of New York rose to object to the Arizona electoral college challenge currently being debated on the House floor. “I rise to object to the challenge,” he said to applause from the Democrats in the chamber, and then walked away from the lectern set up on the Republican side and crossing the center aisle to the Democratic side to finish his remarks from that side. Reed told the Democrats that he would almost certainly disagree with them on policy in the future, but "I will stand with you tonight and send a message to all Americans that what we saw today was not American."

Jan 07, 2021 08:34 (IST)

Breaking | Senate is now voting on the objection to Arizona electoral vote.

Jan 07, 2021 08:25 (IST)

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the storming of the US Capitol as an "insurrection" and demanded President Donald Trump go on television to call an end to the violent "siege.

Jan 07, 2021 08:21 (IST)

Republican Senator Mitt Romney Pleads With GoP Colleagues to Drop Objections Against Biden | Republican Sen. Mitt Romney condemned today's attack on the Capitol as an "insurrection" and pleaded with his Republican colleagues to drop their objections against the Electoral College votes and inform their constituents of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, CNN reports. "What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the President of the United States," said the junior senator from Utah, speaking from the Senate floor. Romney then warned his GOP colleagues, who have continued to mislead about the 2020 election, that they were endangering the health of the American democracy and tarnishing their own legacies. "Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit on an unprecedented attack against our democracy," he said. "...They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode, in American history. That will be their legacy." Romney said lawmakers carry a responsibility to stand up for the truth regardless of the political cost. 

Jan 07, 2021 08:13 (IST)

PM Modi Condemns US Capitol Violence | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined other world leaders in condemning the violence at the US Capitol by pro-Trump groups, which saw one fatality. "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," he said on Twitter.

Jan 07, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Tense officers pointing guns, lawmakers with gas masks, camouflaged protesters smashing windows -- this was the day that President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the US election went "wild.

US Capitol Violence LIVE Updates: 4 Killed as Pro-Trump Mob Clashes With Police; Cabinet Members Discuss President's Removal Amid Allegations of 'Coup'
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. (Reuters)

A woman who was shot as Trump's supporters invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday has died, a Washington police spokeswoman said. Alaina Gertz offered no details on who the woman was or the circumstances of the shooting, which is now under investigation by the metropolitan police. Unverified videos appear to show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily. Police cleared the last of the supporters of Trump from the US Capitol on Wednesday after they stormed the building and disrupted the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

US media outlets quoted the sergeants-at-arms of the House of Representatives and the Senate as saying the Capitol was now secure, about four hours after it first came under attack. A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been declared by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who asked for the assistance of the National Guard to help reestablish order in the nation's capital. The curfew went into force at 6:00 pm (0100 GMT) but thousands of Trump supporters could still be seen milling about the streets. "We want everybody to move out and move out quickly," Bowser told reporters. "The curfew will be enforced."

Police in riot gear had set up a perimeter around the Capitol building, which came under attack by Trump supporters after the president addressed a rally nearby in which he repeated his baseless claims of election fraud.

Twitter on Wednesday threatened to permanently ban Trump from the platform for flouting its civic integrity rules, ordering him to remove three rule-breaking tweets.

The messaging platform locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down, according to the Twitter safety team.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," Twitter said in a post. "If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

